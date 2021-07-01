Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $161.82. 1,025,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,007. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

