CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 39,797 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,041 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cree were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cree by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cree by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.