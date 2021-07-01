CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $170.41. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

