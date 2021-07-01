CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,508 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Open Text by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

