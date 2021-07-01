CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,801 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $291.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

