CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $14.79 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $874.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $890.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $857.81. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

