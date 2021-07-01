CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,516,256 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,516,256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 392,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.