CIBC Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.93.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.45. The company has a market cap of C$49.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.