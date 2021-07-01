Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $73.98. 49,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,136. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

