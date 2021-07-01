Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Trimmed by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.62 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

