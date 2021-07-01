Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $11.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

