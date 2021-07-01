Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $382.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.86. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.65 and a fifty-two week high of $383.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

