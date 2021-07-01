Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $135,585.52

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $135,585.52 and approximately $79,796.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00202721 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001928 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.23 or 0.00748835 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

