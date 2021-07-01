Cipher Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,937.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $132,101.97 and $89,937.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00208769 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002005 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00769291 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

