Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

