Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Hold” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

IWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 326.43 ($4.26).

IWG stock traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 315.20 ($4.12). 2,403,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,769. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 342.95. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

