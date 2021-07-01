Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

