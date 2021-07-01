Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 239.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,623 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.37% of Sutro Biopharma worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $857.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. On average, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

