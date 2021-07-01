Citigroup Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 856,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 127,053 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,953,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.82 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79.

