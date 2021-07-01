Citigroup Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 164.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

