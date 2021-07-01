Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

