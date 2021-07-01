Citigroup Inc. Purchases 137,687 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 386.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.44% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CLDX stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

