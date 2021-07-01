Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,534 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,163,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.39.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

