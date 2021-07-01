Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Tops $151.53 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Civic has a market capitalization of $151.53 million and $25.46 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civic has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.25 or 0.00698732 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,662% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.