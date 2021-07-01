CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a growth of 245.6% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CKHUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 54,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,317. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2982 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

