Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

