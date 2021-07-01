Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Clarus worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Clarus by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 257,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $804.67 million, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

