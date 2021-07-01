Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.23

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 2287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Clarus alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $824.39 million, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.