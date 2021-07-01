Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 115,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,120,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNE. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

