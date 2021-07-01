Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $55,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

