Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $187.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

