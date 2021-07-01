Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,295,255 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

