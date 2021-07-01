Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

