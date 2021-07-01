Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Quanterix worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Quanterix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,703 shares of company stock worth $2,995,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

