Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 476,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.64% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HESM stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $632.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.26. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.17%.

HESM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

