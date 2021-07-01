Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

