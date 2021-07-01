Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

NYSE USB opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

