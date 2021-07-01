Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $919.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $855.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $926.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.