Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 446,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 280,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,939.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of EW opened at $103.57 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

