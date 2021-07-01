Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.15 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

