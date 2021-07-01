CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $24,470.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040661 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00033242 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,663,829 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

