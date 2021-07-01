CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 315,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,469,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $213.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,402. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.96. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

