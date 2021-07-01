Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.99

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $20.69. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 29,555 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $198.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $32,337.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 867,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

