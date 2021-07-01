Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$93.05 during trading hours on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.98.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

