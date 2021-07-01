Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.