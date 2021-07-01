CommerceBlock (CBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,043.00

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the US dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.00680696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,173.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock (CBT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

CommerceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.