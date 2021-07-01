Comparing Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 6.39% 10.38% 4.05%

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.51 -$29.66 million N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 1.19 $1.33 billion $2.64 15.75

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenbrook TMS and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 10 6 0 2.29

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 33.26%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Greenbrook TMS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and systems for water treatment; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,092 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

