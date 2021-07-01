COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 12,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,978. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.70.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

