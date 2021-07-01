comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

comScore stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.22. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that comScore will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 208,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of comScore by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 374,761 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of comScore by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of comScore by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $4,784,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

