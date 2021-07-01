ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $77.00 at Truist

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.02. 489,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,686. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of -420.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

